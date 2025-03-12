Lonnie Walker Injury: Exits in first quarter
Walker exited in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Raptors after slamming his head on the court while attempting to grab an offensive rebound, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Walker was down on the court for several moments before walking to the bench -- and eventually to the locker room -- under his own power. The 76ers should have an update on Walker's status coming out of halftime, if not sooner.
