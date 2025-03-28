Lonnie Walker Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Walker (neck) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Miami.

Walker was a full participant during Friday's practice after missing eight of the club's last nine outings due to a concussion and sprained neck. The 26-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.0 minutes per game in his last five outings. Walker has missed the club's last three consecutive contests, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction during his return.