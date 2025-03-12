Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker Injury: Leaves early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 12:51pm

Walker (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker hit his head on the floor during the first quarter while tracking down a rebound, and he'll be unable to return. He'll finish the contest scoreless with one rebound in 20 seconds of action. Walker will presumably be put through concussion testing before the 76ers decide on his availability for Friday's game against the Pacers.

