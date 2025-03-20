Lonnie Walker Injury: Likely to play vs. San Antonio

Walker (concussion) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Walker has missed five straight games for the 76ers while dealing with a concussion but is trending toward returning to the floor to face one of his former teams Friday. The veteran guard has played in 10 games this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 35 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.