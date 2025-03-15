Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker Injury: Out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Walker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Walker missed Friday's game against the Pacers due to a concussion, and the veteran guard will miss a second straight contest. While Walker's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup against the Rockets, he will need to pass through the league's concussion protocols first.

Lonnie Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now