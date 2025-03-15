Lonnie Walker Injury: Out with concussion
Walker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Walker missed Friday's game against the Pacers due to a concussion, and the veteran guard will miss a second straight contest. While Walker's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup against the Rockets, he will need to pass through the league's concussion protocols first.
