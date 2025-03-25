Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker Injury: Out with neck sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 2:00pm

Walker is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a neck sprain.

After missing Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a concussion, Walker is now being listed as out with a neck sprain instead. The journeyman swingman's next opportunity to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Heat, and the 76ers will continue to need Justin Edwards and Ricky Council to handle significant playing time Wednesday.

Lonnie Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
