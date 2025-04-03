Lonnie Walker Injury: Sent to locker room
Walker went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to an ankle injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker checked out almost immediately after tweaking his ankle to be examined further. Justin Edwards and Ricky Council would be asked to take on a heavier workload down the stretch if Walker is unable to return.
