Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker Injury: Sent to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 9:41am

Walker went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent ankle injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker checked out almost immediately after tweaking his ankle. Justin Edwards and Ricky Council could be needed to take on heavier workloads down the stretch if Walker is unable to return.

Lonnie Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now