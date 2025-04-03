Lonnie Walker Injury: Sent to locker room Thursday
Walker went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent ankle injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker checked out almost immediately after tweaking his ankle. Justin Edwards and Ricky Council could be needed to take on heavier workloads down the stretch if Walker is unable to return.
