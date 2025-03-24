Lonnie Walker Injury: Still out with concussion

Walker (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

In a scary development, Walker missed five straight games due to a concussion before returning to action Friday in San Antonio but lasted only 11 minutes before leaving the contest and was ruled out 24 hours in advance of Sunday's loss in Atlanta. Walker will remain out for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set and doesn't have a return timeline, though the 76ers will likely be extremely cautious given the nature of the injury.