Lonnie Walker News: Available to make team debut

Head coach Nick Nurse said Walker will be available to make his 76ers debut Saturday against the Nets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After being waived by the Celtics during training camp, Walker caught on with Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas before returning to the NBA this week upon agreeing with the 76ers on a two-way deal. Walker spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Nets, averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 17.4 minutes per game across 58 games. The 26-year-old could earn a spot in the Philadelphia rotation while Eric Gordon (wrist) is sidelined, but Walker will likely struggle to see enough minutes to attain relevance in most fantasy formats.