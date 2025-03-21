Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker News: Available vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Walker (concussion) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.

Walker will return to the floor Friday after missing the last five games for the Nets with a concussion. The veteran guard has played nine games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 35 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

