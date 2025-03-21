Lonnie Walker News: Available vs. San Antonio
Walker (concussion) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.
Walker will return to the floor Friday after missing the last five games for the Nets with a concussion. The veteran guard has played nine games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 35 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now