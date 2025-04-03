Lonnie Walker News: Avoids serious injury

Walker didn't return during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks due to a bruised heel, though he was cleared to check back in, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He finished the game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 17 minutes.

Walker exited with 1:02 remaining in the third quarter due to the heel injury to get checked out. After the game, head coach Nick Nurse noted that Walker was cleared to go back in, but he simply wasn't called upon given the situation. The team will keep a close eye on the injury heading into Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves.