Lonnie Walker News: Cleared to play Saturday

Walker (neck) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walker has been dealing with a concussion and a neck sprain in recent weeks, but the veteran will be available to suit up for this matchup, meaning he'll return to action from a three-game absence. The 26-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.