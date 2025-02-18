Lonnie Walker News: Gets two-year deal

Walker agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Walker will return to the NBA after he was most recently playing for Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas. The veteran guard headed overseas after failing to win a spot on the Celtics' season-opening roster coming out of training camp, but his contract with Zalgiris contained an opt-out clause for him to pursue NBA opportunities. The 26-year-old swingman previously spent the 2023-24 season with the Nets, averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game over 58 appearances. He'll offer the 76ers some added depth on the wing but is uncertain to be a regular part of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.