Lonnie Walker News: Headed to Lithuania

Walker has signed with Euroleague Club Zalgiris Kaunas, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Walker's deal includes an NBA buyout clause for the 25-year-old to return stateside until Feb. 18.

Walker's durability has limited him in recent years, failing to exceed 58 games across either of the past two campaigns. Meanwhile, a larger role exists in Europe as opposed to the role-player duties he would be tasked with if offered a minimum contract in the NBA. Walker will presumably look to thrive overseas and return to a contender prior to the playoffs -- although remaining in Europe is a distinct possibility.