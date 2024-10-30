Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker News: Headed to Lithuania

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Walker has signed with Euroleague Club Zalgiris Kaunas, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Walker's deal includes an NBA buyout clause for the 25-year-old to return stateside until Feb. 18.

Walker's durability has limited him in recent years, failing to exceed 58 games across either of the past two campaigns. Meanwhile, a larger role exists in Europe as opposed to the role-player duties he would be tasked with if offered a minimum contract in the NBA. Walker will presumably look to thrive overseas and return to a contender prior to the playoffs -- although remaining in Europe is a distinct possibility.

