Lonnie Walker News: Logs season highs in defeat

Walker totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to Portland.

Walker led Philadelphia's second unit in scoring during an efficient outing Monday. The 26-year-old also racked up a team-high two swipes while tying the team-best mark in swats. He finished the contest with season-high marks in points, steals, blocks and playing time through five regular-season appearances. Walker could receive an uptick in minutes during Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves as well, with Tyrese Maxey (back), Kelly Oubre (illness), Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip) and Justin Edwards (ankle) all uncertain to suit up.