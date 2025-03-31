Lonnie Walker News: Pours in 23 points

Walker closed Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors with 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes.

With the 76ers missing a total of 10 players for this contest, Walker soaked up all the usage he desired. For the final two weeks of the season, Walker could find himself in that situation several more times. Fantasy managers will want to give him a look going forward in case this trend continues.