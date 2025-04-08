Lonnie Walker News: Pours in 29 in Monday's start

Walker had 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to Miami.

Making his third start in the last five games for the injury-ravaged Sixers, Walker set new season highs in points and three-pointers while tying Quentin Grimes as the night's leading scorer. Walker has played more than 20 minutes in five of the last six contests, and it seems like he'll be a regular part of Philly's rotation to close out the schedule- over that stretch, the 26-year-old wing is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 boards and 2.5 threes.