Lonnie Walker News: Set to battle for bench role

Walker has a chance to compete for a bench role at training camp after Denver shipped Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers.

Walker is returning to the States in 2026-27 after playing in the EuroLeague last season, but it remains to be seen if he'll be part of the Nuggets' Opening Night rotation. He'll be battling primarily with rookie Alpha Diallo for playing time as a reserve this year, as Watson's exit creates a significant void for Denver.