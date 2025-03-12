Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:29pm

Walker isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Walker made his first NBA start since the 2022-23 season Monday due to the absences of Paul George (groin) and Kelly Oubre, but he'll return to a reserve role Wednesday now that Oubre is healthy. Walker is averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 21.3 minutes per game this season.

