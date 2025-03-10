Lonnie Walker News: Strikes for season-high 25

Walker amassed 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Jazz.

The Sixers' second unit was the difference in this one, with four different bench players scoring in double digits, and Walker led the way as he established a new season scoring high. The 26-year-old wing has taken on a big role in March for the injury-plagued squad, averaging 28.0 minutes over the last four games and producing 15.3 points, 4.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals, but his usage will likely shrink once Paul George (groin) is back on the court.