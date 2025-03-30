Fantasy Basketball
Lonnie Walker

Lonnie Walker News: Tallies 10 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 7:38am

Walker (neck) recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 118-95 loss the Heat.

Walker made just his second appearance in the 76ers' last 10 games, after he missed five straight contests due to a concussion and another three due to a neck sprain. He gave Philadelphia some supplementary scoring off the bench, but unless his role grows in the games to come, he'll be difficult to rely on for anything more than a streaming option for three-pointers.

Lonnie Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
