Lonnie Walker News: Will finish season overseas

Walker will reportedly remain with Lithuania's BC Zalgiris rather than attempt to make an NBA comeback, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Walker has been flirting with possibly making an NBA comeback during the second half of the 2024-25 season. However, as the NBA buyout clause in his contract with BC Zalgiris expires Tuesday, he will remain in Lithuania for the rest of the season. His goal of returning to the NBA has shifted to the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old guard last played in the league during the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.