Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Chance to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Ball (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Ball is in the final stages of his recovery from a right wrist sprain that has kept him sidelined for all of March, and Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday that Ball will likely return at some point during the Bulls' upcoming two-game homestand. If Ball doesn't come back Thursday, then his next chance to do so will be Saturday against the Mavericks. Ball's return would impact the playing time of Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry and Jevon Carter.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
