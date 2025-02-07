Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 12:07pm

Ball (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball missed Chicago's previous contest, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to left knee management. However, it now appears that an illness could cause Ball to sit out Saturday's game against the Warriors, which could pave the way for Kevin Huerter (recently traded), Talen Horton-Tucker (lower leg) and Jevon Carter to receive increased playing time.

