Lonzo Ball Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Ball (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball missed Chicago's previous contest, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to left knee management. However, it now appears that an illness could cause Ball to sit out Saturday's game against the Warriors, which could pave the way for Kevin Huerter (recently traded), Talen Horton-Tucker (lower leg) and Jevon Carter to receive increased playing time.