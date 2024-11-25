Lonzo Ball Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Ball (wrist) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
While Ball will likely remain sidelined Tuesday, his upgrade to doubtful suggests he's getting closer to game action. The oft-injured guard hasn't played since Oct. 28 and was already under a strict minute restriction due to his lingering knee issues. When cleared to play, Ball will likely be limited to around 15 minutes a game.
