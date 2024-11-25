Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Ball (wrist) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

While Ball will likely remain sidelined Tuesday, his upgrade to doubtful suggests he's getting closer to game action. The oft-injured guard hasn't played since Oct. 28 and was already under a strict minute restriction due to his lingering knee issues. When cleared to play, Ball will likely be limited to around 15 minutes a game.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now