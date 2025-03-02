Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Ball (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indiana.

Ball has been downgraded from probable to questionable Sunday due to a right wrist sprain. The 27-year-old has started in each of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25.8 minutes per game. If Ball is sidelined Sunday, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter (knee) could see a bump in minutes.

