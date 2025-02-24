Lonzo Ball Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Ball (undisclosed) exited to the locker room with 5:55 remaining in the second quarter of Monday's game against Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball went back to the locker room with the training staff under his own power, and he can be considered questionable to return until the team provides another update. If the 27-year-old guard is unable to return, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kevin Huerter are candidates for an uptick in playing time.