Lonzo Ball Injury: Full participant in shootaround

Ball (wrist) particiapted fully in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers and is trending toward making a return to action, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ball is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest after missing Chicago's previous 16 outings due to a wrist injury. While Ball is trending toward a return to action against Portland, he will operate on a minutes restriction if he's officially upgraded to available.