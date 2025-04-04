Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball Injury: Full participant in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ball (wrist) particiapted fully in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers and is trending toward making a return to action, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ball is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest after missing Chicago's previous 16 outings due to a wrist injury. While Ball is trending toward a return to action against Portland, he will operate on a minutes restriction if he's officially upgraded to available.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
