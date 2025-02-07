Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Ball (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Ball missed Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves and could miss a second straight game while battling an illness. The veteran guard recently secured his future beyond this season with the Bulls, inking a two-year contract extension with the team. The 27-year-old is averaging career-low numbers across the board but has shown flashes during the 2024-25 campaign, convincing the team he was worth committing to for the next two seasons.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
