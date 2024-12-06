Lonzo Ball Injury: Iffy Friday vs. Indiana
Ball (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Ball missed the first leg of the back-to-back set in Thursday's win over the Spurs due to left knee injury management. The 27-year-old guard appeared in three consecutive outings prior to missing Thursday's matchup, during which he averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 16.7 minutes per game.
