Lonzo Ball Injury: Inks two-year contract extension
Ball has reportedly signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Bulls on Wednesday,Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Bulls have signed Ball to a two-year contract extension. The veteran guard was thought to be on the trading block but avoided being dealt while securing his future with the team. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes per game for Chicago this season.
