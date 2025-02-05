Lonzo Ball Injury: Inks two-year contract extension

Ball has reportedly signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Bulls on Wednesday,Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Bulls have signed Ball to a two-year contract extension. The veteran guard was thought to be on the trading block but avoided being dealt while securing his future with the team. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes per game for Chicago this season.