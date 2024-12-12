Lonzo Ball Injury: Likely for Friday

Ball is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to left knee injury management.

The Bulls continue to manage the 27-year-old's playing time in his first NBA season since the 2021-22 campaign due to a litany of knee injuries. Ball has appeared in five of the Bulls' last six matchups, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 17.4 minutes per contest.