Lonzo Ball Injury: Likely to play Friday
Ball is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right wrist sprain.
Ball made his first appearance following a 15-game absence in the loss to the Magic on Wednesday, in which he tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four steals, three assists, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes. Ball is expected to continue operating on a minutes' restriction until further notice, but the probable tag suggests he should be available off the bench for Friday's contest.
