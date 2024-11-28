Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ball is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right wrist sprain.

Ball made his first appearance following a 15-game absence in the loss to the Magic on Wednesday, in which he tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four steals, three assists, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes. Ball is expected to continue operating on a minutes' restriction until further notice, but the probable tag suggests he should be available off the bench for Friday's contest.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
