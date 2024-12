Ball (illness) won't play in Monday's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ball is feeling under the weather and is unavailable to face Milwaukee. With Josh Giddey (ankle) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Talen Horton-Tucker should handle most of the point guard work. Ball's next chance to play will come Thursday at Atlanta.