Lonzo Ball Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Ball (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Ball is expected to miss his 15th consecutive contest due to a sprained right wrist. The 27-year-old was listed as questionable before being ruled out of Thursday's win over the Lakers, so the doubtful tag bodes poorly for his progress. If Ball remains on the shelf Monday, his next chance to play will come in Chicago against the Raptors on Tuesday.