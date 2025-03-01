Lonzo Ball Injury: Probable against Indiana
Ball (wrist) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Ball is dealing with a right wrist injury but is trending toward playing Sunday in Indiana. The veteran guard has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years. However, he has started to get back on track physically as of late, playing and starting in the last five games for Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now