Lonzo Ball Injury: Questionable for Friday

Ball (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Ball has missed the last 16 games for the Bulls while dealing with a sprained right wrist. The veteran guard has a chance to play in Friday's game against Portland, but if he cannot play, Chicago will likely continue to lean on Kevin Huerter to help shoulder the load in the backcourt behind Josh Giddey and Coby White.