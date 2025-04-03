Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:23pm

Ball (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Ball has missed the last 16 games for the Bulls while dealing with a sprained right wrist. The veteran guard has a chance to play in Friday's game against Portland, but if he cannot play, Chicago will likely continue to lean on Kevin Huerter to help shoulder the load in the backcourt behind Josh Giddey and Coby White.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now