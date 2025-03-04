Lonzo Ball Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ball will miss a second straight game for the Bulls as he deals with a sprained right wrist. Chicago will likely lean on Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Dalen Terry and Tre Jones to help shoulder the load in the backcourt, especially with Josh Giddey (quad) and Kevin Huerter (knee) also ruled out for this game against Cleveland.