Lonzo Ball Injury: Sheds brace, making progress

Ball isn't wearing a brace on his right wrist Monday and is slated to resume basketball activities in the coming days, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

An MRI on Ball's wrist showed a sprain between Grades 1 and 2, which allowed him to avoid surgery, but coach Billy Donovan said Monday that it'll be a "slow progression" for the oft-injured point guard. Ball has already missed six straight games and will likely be sidelined for at least a few more weeks while he works his way back to full strength.