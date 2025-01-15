Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Sitting tail end of B2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 4:46pm

Ball (injury management) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The fact that Ball was initially labeled questionable for the contest strongly indicates his overall health after missing the past two seasons with a knee injury. Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is healthy for the first time in 10 games and should see plenty of minutes, but Talen Horton-Tucker or Jevon Carter could also benefit from Ball's absence. Ball's next chance to play will come Friday against Charlotte.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now