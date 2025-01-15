Lonzo Ball Injury: Sitting tail end of B2B

Ball (injury management) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The fact that Ball was initially labeled questionable for the contest strongly indicates his overall health after missing the past two seasons with a knee injury. Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is healthy for the first time in 10 games and should see plenty of minutes, but Talen Horton-Tucker or Jevon Carter could also benefit from Ball's absence. Ball's next chance to play will come Friday against Charlotte.