Lonzo Ball Injury: Slated to rest after big game

Ball will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Hawks for left knee injury management purposes after playing 25 minutes in Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ball has experienced no setbacks this season in his return from the left knee injury that required three separate operations and cost him the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, but he's still likely to be held out of one half of back-to-back sets throughout the campaign. The Bulls are slowly loosening the reins on Ball's playing-time restriction, however; he's played 20-plus minutes in seven of the past eight contests, including at least 24 minutes in both of the past two contests. Though he was back on the bench Tuesday with Coby White (neck) returning from a one-game absence, Ball produced a fantasy-friendly line with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. If he continues to hold steady at around 25 minutes in his future appearances, Ball will be worthy of a flier in most 12-team leagues where he's available on the waiver wire.