Lonzo Ball Injury: Still managing knee injury

Ball (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball has played in four of the Bulls' last five games as he continues to manage a left knee injury, though he is expected to play Sunday. Over those four games, Ball has averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 16.8 minutes per game.