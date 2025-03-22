Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Still targeting return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Ball (wrist) is still aiming for a return to the floor for the Bulls next week in Chicago, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After Saturday's game against the Lakers, Ball will have missed 11th straight games for the Bulls. However, the veteran guard seems to be nearing his return. In the meantime, Chicago will continue to lean on Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter and Coby White in the backcourt.

