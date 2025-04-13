Lonzo Ball Injury: Unlikely for Play-In Tournament

Head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Ball (wrist) will resume basketball activities Monday but is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament meeting with the Heat, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ball has not played since Feb. 28 due to a sprained right wrist, and Sunday's game marks the 22nd straight game he'll miss as a result. His return to basketball activities is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery, and while he doesn't appear to be available for the Play-In Tournament, the hope is that he can play in the first round of the playoffs if the Bulls advance that far.