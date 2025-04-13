Lonzo Ball Injury: Unlikely for Play-In Tournament
Head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Ball (wrist) will resume basketball activities Monday but is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament meeting with the Heat, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Ball has not played since Feb. 28 due to a sprained right wrist, and Sunday's game marks the 22nd straight game he'll miss as a result. His return to basketball activities is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery, and while he doesn't appear to be available for the Play-In Tournament, the hope is that he can play in the first round of the playoffs if the Bulls advance that far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now