Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't make return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:45pm

Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Ball will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to a sprained right wrist. However, the 27-year-old combo guard is expected to return during the club's two-game homestand, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, meaning there's a good chance that he suits up during Saturday's game against Dallas.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
