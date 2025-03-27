Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't make return Thursday
Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Ball will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to a sprained right wrist. However, the 27-year-old combo guard is expected to return during the club's two-game homestand, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, meaning there's a good chance that he suits up during Saturday's game against Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now