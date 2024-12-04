Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't play Thursday

Ball will not play Thursday against the Spurs due to left knee injury management, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After missing the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons while recovering from multiple left knee surgeries, Ball isn't expected to play both legs of back-to-back sets at any point in 2024-25. Ball will rest up Thursday, but he'll presumably be back in the rotation Friday against the Pacers.