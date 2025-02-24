Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't return Monday

Ball will not return to Monday's game against the 76ers due to a head laceration, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across eight minutes before taking an elbow to the head and checking out of the game with 5:55 remaining in the second quarter. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Kevin Huerter and Talen Horton-Tucker could see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.