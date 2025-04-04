Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Ball will miss his 17th straight outing due to a sprained right wrist. However, the 27-year-old was a full participant during Friday's practice, which suggests that he's nearing a return to game action. Ball's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Hornets.

