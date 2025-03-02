Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 1:12pm

Head coach Billy Donovan said that Ball (wrist) won't play in Sunday's game against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ball was downgraded from probable to questionable before being ruled out due to the sprained right wrist. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Cleveland. With Ball and Kevin Huerter (knee) both on the shelf, Tre Jones, Dalen Terry and Jevon Carter are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
